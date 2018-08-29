Sheriff warns residents about phone scam

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn the public about a phone scam.

The caller is impersonating an officer and says that he goes by Officer Lang or Investigator Lang. He says that you failed to appear in court or that there are outstanding criminal papers at the agency for you. The caller then asks you to buy gift cards for a set dollar amount or asks you to by bonds.

“I feel horrible that people get used. I think it’s very bad. If you get the scam, call the police right away and let them know so other people don’t get scammed as well,” said Frederick County Resident Matthew Winebarger.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says the goal is to get the numbers off of the gift cards so they can obtain the money from anywhere in the world. If you receive a similar phone call, please call police.