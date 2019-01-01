Increased patrol over the New Year's holiday Video

More from Northern Virginia

On New Year's Eve it's important to have fun but it's also important to stay safe.

Frederick County, Virginia Sheriff says they will have over 20 deputies patrolling the county both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. There will be various checkpoints and deputies say to be on the lookout on major roads like Route 11, Route 50, Route 522 and I-81 just to name a few. They will also be stopping by late-night businesses like Sheetz, iHop and Denny's.

"When you drink and drive you're not only putting your life at risk but other peoples. You don't know how much damage someone's family or something like that so I think that everyone should just if they are drinking just stay home, stay safe," Winchester resident Madison Alexander.

The sheriff's department says don't forget to celebrate wisely and have a Happy New Year.