Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum opens sock skating rink

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum opened a pop-up sock skating rink on their rooftop.

Here’s how it works…skates are not needed for the rink. You simply put on a pair of socks and the rink’s slippery, non-ice surface lets you glide around. The rink will be open through New Year’s. The museum will host a kick-off event, featuring the rink on Saturday, November 21st.

Access to the rink is a $3 upcharge to regularly priced tickets.