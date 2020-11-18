WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum opened a pop-up sock skating rink on their rooftop.
Here’s how it works…skates are not needed for the rink. You simply put on a pair of socks and the rink’s slippery, non-ice surface lets you glide around. The rink will be open through New Year’s. The museum will host a kick-off event, featuring the rink on Saturday, November 21st.
Access to the rink is a $3 upcharge to regularly priced tickets.
- Maryland football did not practice today, has been a full week without practice
- Stricter COVID-19 guidelines on the way in Montgomery County
- Jordan Brewster leads list of Mountaineers receiving All-Big 12 honors
- Handley Regional Library System offers educational materials through Learning Express
- Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum opens sock skating rink
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App