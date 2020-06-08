Shenandoah Valley Battlefield National Historic District CEO responds to Confederate statue debate

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Due to the recent climate of the nation, there has been some sparked controversy about whether or not to remove Confederate statues around Virginia.

On the Old Town pedestrian mall in Winchester, Black Lives Matter demonstrators have been using a Confederate statue in front of the Shenandoah Civil War Museum to place mementos representing the death of George Floyd and the BLM movement. Some believe the statue should be removed but others say it is part of history and needs to stay.

“We have no plans to take down that monument. We have every plan, however, to continue to keep that property open for peaceful demonstrations and for gatherings of all kinds,” said Keven Walker CEO of Shenandoah Valley Battlefield National Historic District.

Some of the mementos that are currently in front of the monument will be archived by the museum for a future exhibit.

