Shenandoah University vaccination clinic will stop administering shots on May 6

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Shenandoah University vaccination site will stop giving out first dose vaccinations on Thursday, April 29. Second dose administrations will end on Thursday, May 6.

After months of partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District, the university will return to using the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center as a full-time athletics and events center.

Still, hundreds of first-dose appointments are still available, and those running the center are trying to get shots in arms before the clinic’s doors close. Community members are encouraged to sign up here.

“We couldn’t be more proud to be a member of this amazing partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District and to be an integral part in providing a place where people could be treated quickly, efficiently and with respect,” said President Tracy Fitzsimmons of Shenandoah University.

The university first began administering vaccines in mid-January, and over 65,000 doses have been given at the center.

Health officials are looking for a new location to host a vaccination site in the area, but so far nothing has been finalized.

For those still waiting on a second dose, officials are assuring residents that second doses will be made available, even if they have to take place in a different location.

“When they get a shot, we get their email address of a cell phone number,” said Dr. Jeff Feit, Valley Health Systems population and community health officer. “We’ll be able to reach out to them directly and let them know where their second shot opportunity will be. So we feel good about our ability to communicate with people and let them know where to come and get that second shot.”

Feit reminded residents that the vaccines being offered, Pfizer and Moderna, have proven to be incredibly effective at preventing death from COVID-19.