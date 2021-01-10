Shenandoah University turns athletics center into large scale COVID-19 vaccination site

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University is turning their athletics center into a large scale COVID-19 vaccination site.

Starting this week, the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center at Shenandoah University will serve as a mass vaccination site. The athletics center will be open for about 12 hours each day for vaccinations, with hopes of vaccinating anywhere from 1,200 to 1,500 people per day.

The university has partnered with Valley Health to start vaccinations for group 1B which includes frontline workers, people over the age of 75, people living in congregational living facilities like homeless shelters and correctional facilities, and teachers.

Senior Vice President of Shenandoah University Mitch Moore stated that the Wilkins Center had been built with three objectives in mind: to house practice and training spaces for the university’s athletic teams, to serve as a convention or large community event space, and to have the capacity to become a place of refuge in the event of an emergency. “This is not unusual and something that has been planned for since the building was conceived,” Moore stated.

Moore also explained that he did not expect the facility to be needed so soon as the building is just over five years old. He stated that this transition to a large scale vaccination site did not surprise him as the university and the facility were prepared to turn the Wilkins Center into an emergency hospital at the beginning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March of 2020.

This is not the first time that Shenandoah University is partnering with Valley Health as many staff and students from their School of Health Professions have been working with Valley Health throughout the pandemic. Some students have even been administering vaccines as part of their clinical study requirements.

Moore also described how Valley Health was excited to use the space after visiting to iron out logistics. “So when Valley Health came over to look at the space, they really liked the idea of having the lanes that the track is on,” Moore explained. “So we kinda came up with a little slogan between us that we are ‘on track,’ literally, to vaccinate, put shots in arms in our fight against COVID-19.”

Dr. Jeff Feit is the Vice President of Population Health and is eager to begin the second stages of community vaccinations. He explained that as the vaccine has become more available to community members, health officials and different community organizations wanted to focus on the most effective way to vaccinate as many people as possible.

Dr. Feit stated that Valley Health turned to Shenandoah University due to their ongoing partnership and because of the large space they could offer to vaccination efforts. He explained that there was no safe location at Winchester Medical Center to administer a large number of vaccines.

“As we looked to set up a space, we are limited by how big the space is because we need to maintain our distancing, we need to have pathways for people to walk in and out that are safe,” Dr. Feit explained. “We don’t want to crowd people into a vaccine setting anymore than we want to crowd them into any other setting.”

A vaccination “pilot day” will take place at Shenandoah University on Tuesday for a small group of individuals before the clinics officially start on Wednesday morning.

A statewide vaccination registration system is being developed and is expected to be available on Monday, January 11, 2021. After the launch of the registration system, specific dates, times, locations and registration information will be available for eligible Tier 1B individuals. The registration process will allow individuals to reserve a time slot for their vaccination at all Valley Health sites.

For more information and how to register for an appointment, please visit www.valleyhealthlink.com and visit their COVID-19 page.