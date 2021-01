Shenandoah University talks about progress of Jim Barnett field upgrade projects

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University has been working under a memorandum of agreement with the City of Winchester to renovate four fields at Jim Barnett Park.

Shenandoah University announced upgrades to Henkel Harris field and Bodie Grim field. These changes include features like a new press box and bleachers, new fencing, new batting cages and extended dugouts amongst other improvements.

Shenandoah University plans to upgrade Rotary field and Bridgeforth field this summer.