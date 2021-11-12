Shenandoah University School of Business holds 12th annual Business Symposium

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University’s School of Business held its 12th annual Business Symposium at Halpin-Harrison Hall.

Community members, as well as students and staff from Shenandoah University, came to the 12th annual Business Symposium. The event hosted keynote speakers including Daymond John from “Shark Tank” and held informational breakout sessions.

“We also have business experts from around the region they talk about marketing they talk about entrepreneurship how to accomplish things like hiring people,” said Michael Magro, Associate Dean at Shenandoah University.

The symposium holds greater significance in 2021 as businesses figure out how to navigate issues like the “Great Resignation” and inflation.

“Business permeates everything especially in our current situation where we’ve got supply chain issues we’ve got inflation and the region Virginia has been doing fairly well,” Magro said.

Students who are looking to break into the business world value the opportunity to gain more real-world experience by attending the event.

“I think it’s important for students like myself because you can learn a lot like even if you think you can’t learn something there’s always a big takeaway from something like you might learn something here and apply it to real-world situations, work-life, school life,” explained Kiyah Stewart Shenandoah University School of Business student.

Shenandoah University says this is the first time it held the Business Symposium since the start of the pandemic.