Shenandoah University recognized as College of Distinction

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shenandoah University Formalizes Teach-Out Agreement with S_-4269071584872217087

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University was nationally recognized as a College of Distinction.

On Wednesday, the university announced receiving the award, and said schools are considered for it after interviews with freshmen and meeting the criteria of “engaged students, great teaching, a vibrant community and successful outcomes.”

“Colleges of Distinction knows that a truly valuable education can’t be measured by rank or reputation. Students learn and thrive best when they embrace hands-on learning in a vibrant, welcoming community,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer for Colleges of Distinction. “That’s why it’s so encouraging to find Shenandoah take such an innovative approach with its curriculum.”

Shenandoah University highlighted some of its notable programs in the announcement, including their annual Global Citizenship Project, internship opportunities with the Olympics and the Super Bowl, as well as national and international spiritual life trips.

To visit Shenandoah’s Colleges of Distinction page, please click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories