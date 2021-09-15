Shenandoah University ranked on top list of colleges to work for

WINCHESTER, VA. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University has been named as one of 70 colleges in the country to be designated as a “great college to work for” and one of only 42 colleges to earn the prestigious honor roll status.

The Great Colleges to Work for Program’ is one of the largest and most recognized workplace recognition programs for colleges and universities in the country. In its 14th year, it recognizes the institutions that get top ratings from their employees regarding workplace practices and policies.

“I would imagine that everybody has a different perspective on it. For me, it has been the environment in which I work. Since the moment I walked in the campus it was family to me. It’s a great place to experiment, I really like to try new things to progress to make changes, and some environments don’t allow for that,” said Adela Borrallo-Solis, a Spanish Professor at Shenandoah University.

This year’s program included 196 colleges that participated from across the country. Shenandoah is one of only three four-year colleges in Virginia to make the list, and one of only two four-year institutions in Virginia to make the honor roll.