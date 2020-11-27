Shenandoah University prepares for students to return after Thanksgiving break

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University allowed students to go home for Thanksgiving break amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they’re working to keep things safe for their return.

The University will be completing pooled saliva testing for students who return to campus. The testing will begin on November 29th at noon and will continue through the morning of December 1st. Once students receive a negative test and are cleared, they will be allowed to return to in-person classes. Surveillance testing will continue for the school community through December 4th.

“Really, our decision to halt in-person learning would be a combination of the situation here locally and that would be made in conjunction with the Lord Fairfax Health District,” said Mitch Moore, Senior Vice President of Shenandoah University.

Students who do not wish to return to campus for in-person learning have the option to do virtual learning.