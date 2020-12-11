Shenandoah University pairs with professional esports team for groundbreaking partnership

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — When you think of esports, you probably only think of people sitting in front of monitors, playing video games all day. But Shenandoah University and the Washington Justice Overwatch team are pairing up to progress the rapidly growing esports industry.

Dr. Joey Gawrysiak is the Director of Esports at Shenandoah University. He was overjoyed, even behind a mask, to speak about the new partnership between his esports program and the Justice.

“Being able to work with the Justice has been absolutely amazing. We’re guaranteed at least one intern every fall and every spring. The doors that it’s going to open and the opportunities that exist with it are fantastic.”

SU has entered into a partnership with @washjustice, a professional @overwatchleague team, to provide #internships and learning opportunities for our @ShenUesports students. It's the 1st partnership between an Overwatch League team and a university! https://t.co/qB1hCSnmc5 pic.twitter.com/mUupgHf9lN — ShenandoahU (@ShenandoahU) December 7, 2020 Dr. Joey Gawrysiak and Grant Paranjape

Gawrysiak emphasized that while every applicant may not get the position, they have the opportunity to receive professional development from Shenandoah educators as well as members of the Justice. Gawrysiak also sits on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Collegiate Esports which aims to develop the structure and tools needed to advance collegiate esports in the varsity space.

Shenandoah University is the first university in Virginia, and more broadly, in the nation to offer a multi-track esports major. Dr. Gawrysiak’s program started in 2018 with their Esport athletics program. Their educational program followed close behind with the first classes being offered in the fall of 2019.

Grant Paranjape, the Vice President of Esports of the Washington Justice, and Dr. Gawrysiak began to workshop the idea of a formal partnership after Gawrysiak reached out to Paranjape when he worked at Monumental Sports and Entertainment. Gawrysiak asked if he and his students would be able to tour the practice facility. The two kept in touch and after Paranjape moved to the Justice, Gawrysiak asked if his students could work a home-stand tournament.

Paranjape was in awe of Gawrysiak’s dedication to his students as well as the industry, even highlighting that Gawrysiak rented a van and drove to Washington D.C. with his students, who Paranjape noted were better than the staff they hired to work the event.

Aaron Heckman is the General Manager for the Justice and hopes that this partnership will also provide an outlet to former professional gamers.

“I’m really excited to see the people in the gaming industry going to become students. I’ve had to cut players and know like in the back of my mind that they don’t have a skill set. What other job can you say, ‘Oh yeah, I was a pro gamer for 9 years.’ Like not a lot of people are gonna see the value in that…. Except a program like this. Where they can really like take that passion and take that experience and turn it into something beneficial.”

Zander Merle-Smith is one of Dr. Gawrysiak’s Esports Management M.B.A students. He found the graduate program through family members who worked at Shenandoah University for nearly 30 years. He was thrilled to see an outlet for him to continue his passion for esports while also pursuing a Master’s and a career.

“This program is one of the first esports programs in the country and it’s only a couple years old. It’s just madness considering the money that’s being poured into the industry.”

Morgan Keeler was one of Gawrysiak’s first students. He hopes that this program can dispel some of the misconceptions of the esports industry as well as provide a blueprint to other schools looking to start their own programs.

“We can kinda use this as a jumping off point to bring more professional opportunities to other schools not just ourselves. I think that the esports industry really needs professionals right now. They need people who know what they’re doing and have a degree to back it up so that they’re not having to be retrained when they’re hired.”

The esports industry is projected to surpass $1.5 billion dollars in revenue by 2023 and both Paranjape and Gawrysiak highlighted that this partnership allows for students to get hands-on experience in one of the fastest-growing industries in the world.

Paranjape, who also teaches classes in the Master’s program, stated that this partnership allows him to be a mentor and a resource to students that were not available to him while he was in college.

“I remember when I was going to school and esports was not an industry. I have two very traditional parents and I had three career paths available to me. It was finance, medical school, or law school. I just remember being kinda pigeon-holed into that and wishing that there was someone who could teach me about this industry… This soon to be an industry that I actually cared a lot about.”

For more information on the Washington Justice, visit their website.

To connect with the Shenandoah Hornets, visit their social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Hornets also stream on Twitch on Tuesdays at 6 PM and Thursdays, with the official time being announced on social media.

To learn more about their Esports Programs, please visit the Shenandoah University website.