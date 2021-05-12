Shenandoah University implements COVID-19 vaccination requirements

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University says they’re putting COVID-19 vaccination requirements in place to help make campus life more like it was in 2019 and less like it was in 2020.

People at Shenandoah University who are in high-contact settings, such as living in a dorm or playing on a sports team, will have until August 1 to get the vaccine for the upcoming fall semester.

“We’re waiting for official FDA approval of all the vaccines and when that happens we will make it a requirement for everyone in our community,” said Mitch Moore, Senior Vice President of Shenandoah University.

The university says not everyone will have to get a vaccine right away or even at all.

“We will have a provision for both medical and religious exemptions that will be a process that will be taken on a case by case basis,” said Moore.

Those groups that are required to get vaccinated will also be required to show proof of their vaccination status before arriving on campus for the fall semester.