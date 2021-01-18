Shenandoah University honors MLK day with weeklong events and teachings

Shenandoah University had their graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 virtually on zoom.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University is holding several events throughout the week in honor of Martin Luther King Day.

The events follow the theme from Echoes to Equity and aim to teach lessons of diversity and inclusion that are relevant in the classroom and beyond. This year’s events also include several days of racial justice facilitator training to help students and staff learn how to teach about equity and diversity.

All events are free, some are open to both the public and the SU community.

