Shenandoah University holds move-in day reporting one of the largest incoming classes

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University held its move-in day on Wednesday.

Over 1,000 first-year and transfer students showed up. First-year and sophomore students are once again required to live in residential halls on campus. Last year that policy was lifted due to the pandemic in order to give students the chance to live off-campus if they wanted. There will also be fewer single rooms available since over 80 percent of SU’s campus community is vaccinated. Isolation rooms will still be in place if students need to quarantine.

Shenandoah University reports this to be one of the largest incoming classes.