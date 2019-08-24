Shenandoah University hires Hollywood director ahead of nationwide film premiere

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Blayne Weaver was introduced to Shenandoah University when he flew out from Los Angeles to shoot “Santa Girl” with university students.

Now, he’s making Winchester his home.

“Santa Girl is a family, Christmas, romantic comedy,” said Blayne Weaver, the film director. “Basically, I was hired by a company in California called Capital Arts Entertainment to come to Shenandoah University and make a movie here.”

The film premieres nationwide on August 30 and will air in 10 cities across the country. The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester will also premiere the movie and plans to run the film throughout the week.

“We play in theatres and we come out on iTunes and Video on Demand the same day. We’re going to do that for a while and hopefully, by the holidays we’ll have a television deal,” said Weaver.

The premiere comes at the start of Weaver’s first semester at Shenandoah, where he will serve as the university’s first-ever director in residence.

“I love to create. I love to make movies, make short films, do plays, I like to do things. I never thought that the two things would match up like this where I would be able to educate and make something,” said Weaver.

Weaver has written eight feature films, ranging from award-winning thrillers to comedies.

“I think that the director in residence was created so that I could come out and tell you that, ‘this is what’s happening and we’re growing the film department and we’re doing amazing things that other schools just haven’t done,'” he said.

Weaver is currently working with the university to produce other movies, from low budget films to more movies with Hollywood production companies.