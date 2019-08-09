Shenandoah University hires first non-Christian chaplain

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — For the first time in the school’s history, Shenandoah University has hired a non-Christian member of the school’s Office of Spiritual Life.

Hanaa Unus, the university’s new chaplain and a practicing Muslim, joined the Office on July 29. She is the first Muslim and first non-Christian in the department since the United Methodist Church-affiliated university was founded in 1875, says Dean of Spiritual Life Justin Allen, joining a team of two United Methodist clergy and three Christian laypeople.

“For our whole history, we’ve had an affiliation with the church,” he said. But in a more diverse world, Allen says the university’s focus is on being more inclusive for its students–no matter their faith.

Unus says the university’s commitment to diversity is one she appreciates.

“It is something I am genuinely honored to be a part of,” she said. “This effort to create more diversity, to create more understanding, to get to know the other is something that I truly believe will help us create a more peaceful and harmonious world for everybody.”

As a chaplain, Unus will work with students of all faiths on the university’s several campuses, as well as acting as a Muslim community coordinator.

“Chaplains, you’ll find them in the military, you’ll find them in hospitals, you’ll find them in higher education. Their job is to work with people of all faiths,” Allen said. “So Hanaa will be doing a lot of that. She’ll be working with people of all faiths to help them understand what it means to be whatever their faith is in a world that is diverse.”

Unus hopes to create a learning environment not only for her students on campus, but also in the larger community of the Northern Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia.

“As Shenandoah makes this shift, it’s not about forcing others to change their beliefs or their values, but it’s about learning to work together to be a community, a peaceful and harmonious community despite our differences,” she said. “To respect each other in our differences and to allow others to continue to practice freely their faith, but really just to create a healthy dialogue for everybody and not to try to change anyone.”