Shenandoah University has Staycation over spring break

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University is encouraging students to stay on campus during spring break to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Normally campus is quiet during breaks, but this year Shenandoah University wants people to enjoy their time off by staying in Winchester. The Staycation will feature events on campus like yoga, a dance party, and opportunities for career development. The school has also waived the fee that students normally have to pay to stay on campus for spring break.

“We wanted to encourage students instead of traveling, to stay on campus enjoy Winchester and the campus community and so again being safer and staying kind of within our own bubble so there is no risk of traveling other places and getting covid and bringing it back to campus,” said Maggie McCampbell Lien Assistant Dean of Student Leadership and Development.

Students will still have the option to go home over break if they choose. COVID-19 testing will be offered to students before and after the break if they plan on traveling.