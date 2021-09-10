Shenandoah University extends mask mandate

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University’s current mask mandate was set to last for about a month and end on Sept. 15. The University has now decided to extend that mandate.

Shenandoah University says the reason for extending the mandate is because of the number of COVID cases in Virginia and because students on campus have tested positive for the virus. Right now, there are roughly 9 active cases of COVID-19 on the main campus. The mandate guidelines will stay the same and all students, vaccinated or unvaccinated, will have to wear masks when attending indoor, in-person classes.

“Shenandoah University is following the science we’re looking at all of the recommendations coming out of the Virginia Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control we know that unfortunately the variant delta variant is pretty prevalent in this area and so we decided through Friday, Oct. 1 to continue our mask mandate,” said Senior Vice President of Shenandoah University Mitch Moore.

Shenandoah University says it will reevaluate the mandate by Oct. 1.