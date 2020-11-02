Shenandoah University creates virtual reality of the Constitutional Convention

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University’s History, Virtual Design Programs, and Center for Immersive Learning have come together to create a virtual reality project that takes people back in time to 1787.

The project involved months of 3-dimensional scanning of statues to create the Founding Fathers and Benjamin Franklin. Computer graphics helped craft a historically accurate depiction of Independence Hall. Participants can view the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia amongst Benjamin Franklin and the Founding Fathers.

Students will eventually be able to become part of the simulation by using an avatar to debate issues with other participants.