Shenandoah University creates new app that gives closer look at Cool Spring

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University is letting people step back in history to the 1864 Battle of Cool Spring with a new app.

The app, called “Through Their Eyes,” uses 360 augmented reality and an audio tour to give people a better idea of what soldiers went through on the battlefield. The app is free and available right now to download. It took nearly two years to create and features roughly two dozen soldier stories.

The app was able to happen through a collaboration between Shenandoah McCormick Civil War Institute and the Shenandoah Center for Immersive Learning.