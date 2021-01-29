Shenandoah University begins testing for COVID-19 variant strains

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University’s Pharmacogenomics and Biopharmaceutical Sciences Departments have begun testing positive COVID-19 samples for variant strains of the virus.

The school currently has the capacity to sequence 12 positive samples per week and hopes to ramp up efforts in the near future. Positive samples that are being sequenced come from the Shenandoah University community and Winchester Medical Center.

“You know in this way there’s a good chance that if there is a kind of wide-scale outbreak of this then we will be able to identify it,” said Solomon Adams, Assistant Professor of Pharmacogenomics.

The school has not yet found any variants but will report any variant findings to the Lord Fairfax Health District and the CDC.