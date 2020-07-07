Shenandoah University announces reopening plan

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University announced that they will begin fall semester 2020 on August 24.

The University says it will implement health and safety precautions like temperature and symptom checks. Maximum capacities for classrooms have been lowered and students must wear face coverings when social distancing isn’t an option. Students will be able to participate in a fully online curriculum, if needed. The program is called Shen-Flex.

“We believe fully that an in-person experience is the way that people work best and we think that our size and our programming put us in a unique situation to do that,” said Mitch Moore, Senior Vice President of Shenandoah University.

Residential students will move-in from August 18th-19th and remaining students will return August 22nd-23rd.

