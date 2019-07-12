Shenandoah University announces development of esports arena

The school is partnering with the Virginia High School League to meet the region's growing demand for esports

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Building upon the international frenzy, Shenandoah University has announced the development of an esports arena, one of the first on a university-level in the Commonwealth.

The Winchester-based university has announced the creation of arena space for esports, or professional-level video gaming. The campus armory, which was built during World War II, is being converted into a practice and competition space for the school’s 35-person varsity esports team.

Additionally, university officials say they will host high school esports teams from around Virginia for matches and tournaments of videogames such as Overwatch, League of Legends, and Super Smash Brothers.

Students in the university’s esports program will also be able to work in the space, gaining hands-on knowledge of the management, media, and communication skills vital for a career in the rapidly-growing industry.

“A lot of things happening in this space for our students here at Shenandoah but also for the wider community,” said Dr. Joey Gawrysiak, the Director of the Esports program at Shenandoah. “We’re inviting the local high schools to come in to compete for their upcoming seasons in the Virginia High School League for esports, as well as the local community and the wider community for esports to have events here.”

The arena will feature stations for 12 competitors, seating for 70 spectators, a broadcasting booth, and several 12-foot projector screens on the arena walls. Additionally, staff will be able to dismantle much of the equipment for matches and events off campus.

The arena is expected to open to the public by September, when Gawrysiak says it will be open every weekend to the larger public.