Shenandoah students recreating Constitutional Convention through virtual reality

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Shenandoah Center for Immersive Learning (SCIL) are creating a virtual reality project that will take people back in time to the Constitutional Convention in 1787.

With the use of virtual reality technology, the university is creating a virtual Independence Hall and avatars of the delegates from the convention. Students will be able to take part in the decision process that went into adopting the Electoral College and then debate on whether it should still be used today.

There are multiple stages that take place. One of them being the students (or actors) play the role of the delegates (avatars) and present a reading of the text of the debate on electing the president. Then, students can watch through VR to learn how the development of the Electoral College took place.

The project is set to be finished within the year.