Shenandoah Miniature Golf closes after 21 years

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — After 21 years of owning and operating a mini-golf course without the help of any other employees, Wenzel and Glenda Dousa are closing their doors.

“We’ve had people coming in now that they know we’re closing. I had one woman a week or two ago and she had tears in her eyes. There’s nowhere to go now, she had so much fun here,” Wenzel Dousa said, co-owner of Shenandoah Miniature Golf.

The U.S. Navy veteran says while he and his wife have enjoyed all of their customers, the course is becoming too much to maintain.

“The thing that had really given me the most enjoyment had been meeting the people and the children. I love talking to the children, teasing them,” said Dousa.

The course has been a staple in the community where people come to make memories.

“We’ve had five weddings over the course of 21 years. In fact, about 10 years ago we had a young couple get engaged at our gazebo,” said Dousa.

As their doors close, another business is getting the opportunity to expand. Their next-door neighbor, Art’s Tree Care is buying the property.

“Mr. and Mrs. Dousa they came to me one day back a year or so ago and they said they decided to sell it, that they’re ready to retire,” Art Sisk said, the owner of art’s tree care.

Sisk says he’s looking forward to having the much-needed space.

Shenandoah Miniature Golf officially closes on July 28.