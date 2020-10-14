Shenandoah Discovery Museum faces hardship amidst pandemic

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Discovery Museum in Winchester has taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic in more ways than one.

The museum was forced to close for four months due to the pandemic, causing a significant loss in revenue. Now that the museum has re-opened, they still aren’t making enough money to stay afloat. For example, the museum says they normally make thirty thousand dollars during the month of July, and this year during that month, they only made three thousand dollars.

The museum offered a free, online curriculum during its shutdown and throughout the summer. They continue to move activities to a virtual platform in order to adapt to the pandemic and reevaluate finances.

If you want to donate money to the museum, you can do so online or via mail:

19 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601