Shenandoah Conservatory to present two-hour live stream performance

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University’s Conservatory is partnering with The Farm Theater to present a live stream performance on Facebook this Sunday, April 19, at 7 p.m.

The students will be performing “The Hierarchy of Fish,” which explores political correctness and freedom of speech. What makes this production interesting is all of the performers will be by themselves, in their own homes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Farm Theater is a New York non-profit that began partnering with Shenandoah University last year. Their main goal is to “cultivate early career artists through workshops, productions, and mentoring.”

It might not be what the students were planning on doing this spring, but doing so might benefit the performers in the long run.

“I think it really gives them a really deep sense of ownership of the entire,” said Padraic Lillis, Adjunct Associate Professor of Theatre. “Even though they are responsible for their piece of it, they have an understanding and a deeper investment in the whole. I think that is going to carry them in whatever they do after this.”

To watch the performance, click on the link: https://www.facebook.com/thefarmtheater6/