The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is just around the corner, and now you can get your official souvenirs for the festival!

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The official store for this year’s Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is now open!

The official store is located inside the Apple Blossom Mall across from Aeropostale. The store also serves as the festival’s ticket outlet and will carry souvenirs as well as gifts and other items made by local artists.

Brad Veach, executive director of this year’s festival, was excited to be back inside of the Apple Blossom Mall and even more excited welcome shoppers back to the store.

“We have all sorts of apparel and goods things like cups all sorts of different things,” Veach explained. “We are back in full bloom. We have all of our events back including parades, lots of great celebrities coming this year.”

The store will be open 7 days a week but those hours vary depending on the day.

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

For a full events schedule for the festival, head to the official Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival website.