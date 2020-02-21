Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Sports Marshal announced

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The 93rd Annual Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Sports Marshal was announced Friday.

Former Washington Redskins Quarterback Joe Theismann will serve as the Sports Marshal. He helped lead his team to two Super Bowls. In 1982, he was named as the NFL’s Man of the Year. Festival organizers say they are excited to have Theismann join in this year’s festivities.

“It took no time at all for him to accept and he was thrilled to come so it was a match that worked out perfectly for both of us,” said Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival President Barry Carper.

The best chances to see Theismann during the festival will be on Saturday May 2 at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast and at the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade later that same day.