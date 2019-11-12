Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival announces new executive director

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival President Barry Carper announced that local businessman Brad Veach has accepted the position of executive director.

On June 21, 2019, long-time Executive Director John Rosenberger formalized his oft-mentioned intention to retire on September 21, his 70th birthday.

The search began in August and at one point, nearly 70 applications for the job had been received by the Festival, some from as far away as Pennsylvania and New Jersey

At the Festival’s board meeting on November 4, Carper announced that the committee had decided upon a candidate and Veach had agreed.

Brad’s early employment was in recreational programming in the Harrisonburg area, which led, upon his return to his hometown, to his professional involvement with the Parks and Recreation Programs for the City of Winchester.

This, in turn, led to his tenure as Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Winchester from 2005 through 2013. During his years in this role, Brad worked with the Festival.