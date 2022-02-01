Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival announces new event for 95th year

The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival will return this spring for the 95th year and they’re looking forward to “Bloomin’ Good Times!”

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival will return this spring for the 95th year and they’re looking forward to “Bloomin’ Good Times!”

The event runs from April 22 to May 1, and Apple Blossom organizers hope to bring back many of the traditional indoor events that had to be put on hold due to the pandemic.

While some of the events during the festival are still in the planning stages, so far, the Apple Blossom Festival has confirmed the Wine Fest and the Apple Blossom Golf Classic will be returning this year.

Festival-goers can also enjoy cider tastings and orchard tours at orchards around Winchester. The weekend will also feature the myPotential at Home Oldies Rock ‘n’ Roll Dance and various other themed dance parties like the 80’s Dance Party, 90’s Dance Party, and the annual Square Dance.

The Apple Blossom Festival will also be hosting a number of fan-favorite networking and social events like the Winchester Radiologists Pumps and Pearls Ladies Party, the Highway Motors International Stag Luncheon, the Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon and the Truist Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon.

The festival has also added a new event added to the calendar; Breakfast with Miss Apple Blossom. Festival-goers can enjoy apple-inspired breakfast treats and mingle with Miss Apple Blossom. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best pink and green attire to meet the princess!

Festival-goers are encouraged to order tickets early as many popular events are expected to sell out. For more information about the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival and to purchase tickets, please visit the official Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival website.