Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival announced a speaker for the event

WINCHESTER, Va (WDVM) — An author, International Speaker, and Plane Crash Survivor during US Airways Flight 1549, Dave Sanderson, will be the guest speaker for Valley Health Business at the Bloom event on April 28, 2021.

Dave Sanderson grew up in Frederick County where he graduated from James Wood High School and obtained a college degree from James Madison Unversity in Harrisonburg, VA. Sanderson has spent nearly 35 years in sales and sales leadership with roles in companies such as ADP, Peoplesoft, KPMG, and Oracle. Sanderson founded his own coaching and personal leadership companies that aim to improve listeners’ leadership skills, performance, and resourcefulness. He has also been named one of the top 100 leadership speakers by inc.com.

Sanderson also one of the survivors of the incident of US Airways Flight 1549 that suffered from engine malfunction, and forced to land in Hudson River in New York City, where everyone on board survives. Sanderson detailed his life-changing experience in his book “Moments Matter”, it details the lessons learned from the Miracle on the Hudson and how one defining moment can create a lifetime of purpose.

Sanderson also returned to his hometown to launch his new book, “God gives you the lesson when you are ready.” The book is available in local bookstores in the Winchester area, on Amazon, and on Dave Sanderson’s website.