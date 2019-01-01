Shelter pets enjoy a "First Day Out" with local residents Video

More from Northern Virginia

More than 200 pets in Arlington County are waiting on their forever homes, but in the mean time community members have stepped up to help care for the pets without any long-term commitment.

Recently, staff at Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation created the "lost dog venture program" to get the pups some time away from the shelter environment, and time in a loving home. On January 1, volunteers picked the dogs up for a walk to the park, a hike on the trail and some even for a trip to McDonald's.

"We work too much and can't have a dog ourself so we come here after work and take them here on weekends," said volunteer, Matt Summers.

"I think it's a blast you can commit to how much time you want you can commit to a day or a couple hours," said Steve Fleshman.

The Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation is always looking for new dog venture volunteers. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old, and volunteers under 17 must be accompanied by an adult. For information on volunteer opportunities, click here. or here to fill out an application to foster a dog.