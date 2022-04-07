WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Most college students aren’t usually excited about an 8 a.m. class, but one psychology class at Shenandoah University is taking a different approach to applying course topics to the real world with the help of some special furry friends.

“I’m not gonna lie, the dog was one of the main reasons I took the class,” said student Lila Shipley. “He’s definitely grown a lot since the beginning of this class.”

Dr. Rodney Bragdon’s behavior modification class is not your average psychology class. This semester, the class is fostering 5 dogs from the Winchester SPCA as part of a service-learning program with the goal of increasing the dogs’ chances of being adopted once the semester ends.

“When we look through the lens of a behavioral psychologist, behavior is behavior. It doesn’t matter if it’s animal behavior or human behavior,” Bragdon said.

Bragdon is translating course theories to dog training such as classical conditioning — or connecting an action to a response to giving a dog a treat after they sit on command.

“We’re really studying behavioral principles in psychology. So pretty much every week, most of the topics that we’re studying in class can somehow be relevant to working with the dogs,” Bragdon stated.

Sophomore Meredith Lloyd is one of four students fostering a dog for the semester. She said that the lessons she’s learning are helping her well outside of the classroom.

“This course and just training with the dogs is so much more than just reading chapters from a textbook. There’s so many life lessons involved because you’re actually taking care of a living breathing something,” Lloyd said.

Once the class is finished, the foster parents will have first dibs to adopt their dog. Shipley said that there’s no way her pup, Spud, is leaving her side, and she has even bigger plans for him.

“I hope for him to be well trained enough that I can make him a therapy dog… I want to take him around to different clinicals that I’ll work at or other practices. Hopefully, if I find a nice practice, they’ll let me take him with me. I want to have him work with kids with autism,” she said.

Dr. Bragdon is grading the student’s progress with their pups with a video log program.