Sheehy Infiniti offering free vehicle disinfecting for healthcare employees

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — Sheehy Infiniti, an auto repair shop, is offering free vehicle disinfecting services for healthcare employees.

The offer is only for healthcare workers who schedule an appointment ahead of time. They must also have a medical or workplace ID when they arrive.

“What we realized is these healthcare workers are going in and out of their hospitals, doctors offices, they are exposed to all types of bacteria, viruses, getting in and out of their cars,” said Aaron Spicer, General Manager of Sheehy Infiniti. “We are basically sanitizing every vehicle that comes into the dealership for service and repair and we decided to offer it as a free service to anyone in the healthcare industry.”

The process takes at the most 30 minutes to complete and is 100 percent safe as staff will be using hand-held sprayers or misters.

Sheehy Infiniti is offering these services at their locations in Vienna and Chantilly. To set up an appointment, call (703) 372-0229 for the Chantilly shop and (703) 665-5560 for the Tysons shop (Vienna).