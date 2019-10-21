Share Your Warmth clothing drive gives back to those in need

If you come and make any purchases here at Sun and Ski between October 15 and November 5, you will get 20 percent back on your purchase."

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM–) As the temperature drops, people are donating their coats for people in need.

Residents in the community came and donated their coats to Sun and Ski because of the partnership they have with the local Salvation Army. Sun and Ski and the Salvation Army celebrated their 26 year of having the Share Your Warmth drive.

The drive started October 15, with many bins already full according to Katie Fiely, Sun and Ski employee.

” If you come and make any purchases here at Sun and Ski between October 15 and November 5, you will get 20% back on your purchase”, said Katie Fiely.

If you donate any jackets to Sun and Ski be sure to take a picture of your donation, and use the hashtag #shareyourwarmth, and you may win a Patagonia jacket.