Severe thunderstorm displaces some in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Intense thunderstorms hit Loudoun County earlier Friday morning leaving some people displaced from their homes.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a major storm swept through Leesburg and caused significant damage in multiple areas. Public Information Officer Betsy Arnett said that residential units and power lines were affected by this storm, which also took down several trees across the county. However the city of Leesburg is not expecting anymore severe weather Friday evening.

Arnett said “So we do have several town homes in the town that have been declared uninhabitable due to the damage either walls missing or roof missing up in the north east sector of town.”

Town crews and the Loudoun County Fire Marshall are conducting damage assessments and clearing the roadways to make sure residents stay safe.