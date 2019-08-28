Several U.S. flags destroyed in Annandale neighborhoods, 1 woman charged

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An Annandale woman was arrested and charged in a case of mutilated U.S. flags, Fairfax County police said Wednesday.

The Fairfax County Police Department charged Maria Arif, 39, with larceny, two counts of destruction of property and two counts of mutilating a U.S. flag.

Several U.S. flags were destroyed in different neighborhoods in Annandale, police said.

Arif was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where she posted bond, according to police.

Detectives are seeking potential additional victims. To file a report, contact Fairfax County police at their non-emergency line: 703-691-2131