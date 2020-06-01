Several peaceful protests in Richmond on Sunday despite a weekend of violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While violence rocked the City of Richmond Friday and Saturday evening, many peacefully protested on Sunday.

Demonstrators marched along Monument Avenue and other areas in the city all day.

Many people, including Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, saw the weekend violence, rioting, and looting as something that completely defeats the purpose of the cause. Protesters 8News spoke with today said that they were out to make their voices heard — after being ignored for so long.

“Everything we do doesn’t get a response or the correct response. So, unless you have a rubric for what is right, what’s going to get done, then you have no right to tell me what is wrong,” one protester said.

“There’s so many people that didn’t become hashtags. I think it’s important that we speak out for all of them. Not just George Floyd,” added another.

8News was in various locations to capture the movements as they happened.

8News Capitol Reporter Jackie DeFusco took these photos of protesters, bystanders, police and other Richmonders today on Monument Avenue. **Some photos contain explicit language



























8News Digital Content Producer Alonzo Small saw these protesters on Monument Avenue who were collectively chanting “Say his name — George Floyd.”

While these peaceful protesters walked in unison, with phrases like “Silence is complicity.”

Early this morning, demonstrators marched in downtown Richmond from Brown’s Island to the 17th Street Market in solidarity. Many were seen wearing masks or face coverings, with a message of “Hands up — don’t shoot.”

Demonstrators have marched to 17th Street Market in Richmond.



Now chanting "hands up don't shoot"

This sign by protesters holding megaphones reads, “We CAN change things.”

