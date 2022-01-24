Seven Virginia school boards sue over Youngkin’s mask mandate reversal

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Seven Virginia school boards filed a lawsuit to challenge the legality of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s (R-Va.) executive order reversing the statewide in-school mask mandate Monday morning, the same day his order took effect.

Alexandria City, Arlington County, City of Richmond, Fairfax County, Falls Church City, Hampton City and Prince William County are all part of the lawsuit challenging the order’s constitutionality.

“The legal action, representing over 350,000 students across the state, defends the right of school boards to enact policy at the local level, including policies that protect the health and well-being of all students and staff,” Fairfax County Public Schools said in a statement Monday morning.

The statement says the two main goals of the suit are to determine whether the governor’s executive orders can override decisions made by locally-elected school boards and reverse lawfully-adopted statutes without action by the state’s general assembly.

“Without today’s action, school boards are placed in a legally untenable position — faced with an executive order that is in conflict with the constitution and state law. Today’s action is not politically motivated. These seven school divisions would welcome the opportunity to collaborate with the governor to ensure the safety and welfare of all students,” said FCPS in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.