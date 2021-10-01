Series of house fires intentionally set leaves one person injured

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — There have been a series of fires set Thursday night and the City of Manassas Fire & Rescue Department is asking the public’s help with information pertaining to the incidents.

The fires were set intentionally and in occupied homes in the area of Barrington Park and 7th Regiment Dr. according to the Fire & Rescue Department.

A balcony fire left one person injured after trying to extinguish it. The person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no residents displaced during the fire incidents. In total there were six fires.

Anyone with information about a person of interest or about the fires is asked to call the City of Manassas Fire Marshal at 703-257-8233 or the City of Manassas Police Department at 703-257-8000.

