Serial hotel robber sentenced for 2017 robberies

Virginia

Williams sentenced to 8 years in prison

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A serial hotel robber saw himself on a WDVM newscast and turned himself in, pleading guilty in Frederick County, Virginia circuit court Tuesday.

Marcel Williams was charged with robbery, wearing a mask and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Williams held up the Aloft hotel in Winchester, which is now known as La Quinta Inn and Suites. Williams was sentenced to eight years in prison for the crimes that happened back in 2017.

