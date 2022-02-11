Sentara Healthcare to offer $125 million in employee raises

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Sentara Healthcare, which has hospitals in Northern Virginia including Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, is providing all eligible employees with a 5% pay increase, adding up to around $125 million.

Some employees will also receive a merit increase in May. The combined increase will benefit more than 96% of their employees.

Leadership from the company says they are investing in their employees due to their resilience in a pandemic over the last two years.

“Investing in our people is always a top priority and in line with our mission to improve health every day. I am grateful for their dedication and have been humbled to witness the resilience they’ve shown over the last two years,” said Sentara President and Chief Executive Officer Howard P. Kern. “These important enhancements will support our people today and into the future as we work together to care for our employees, patients, health plan members, and local communities.”