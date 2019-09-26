Senators push to pass No Hate Act in honor of hate-crime victims

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Senators in Virginia are pushing for the congressional passage of the No Hate Act bill in honor of two hate crime victims.

The Jabara-Heyer Act is named after Heather Heyer who was killed in 2017 during the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, and Khalid Jabara who was gunned down in Tulsa, Oklahoma during a hate crime in 2016. The bill aims to combat hate crimes by improving the ways hate-crimes are reported, establishing hate crime hotlines, and increasing law enforcement training.

“We have too much hate that’s being empowered and sometimes even sometimes being empowered and enabled sort of like a bad Pandora box being opened by those in power,” said Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA).

“Americans should be able to live anywhere in this country and not fear for their safety because of their race, their religion or wherever they were born,” said Senator Mark Warner (D-VA).

The bill would also allow judges to have anyone convicted of a hate crime undergo community service and receive education in the communities that they target.