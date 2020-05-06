Senators celebrate $7 million in federal funding for affordable housing in Virginia

Virginia

"We're glad to know this federal funding will go towards those families across Virginia," the senators said.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are celebrating more than $7 million in federal funding to help those in need across the commonwealth gain access to affordable housing.

The funding was awarded through the CARES Act Admin. Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program. According to officials this well help low-income families, elderly residents, and disabled individuals afford safe and decent housing.

According to a statement from the Senators, they said:

“In this time of deep uncertainty the last thing families should have to worry about is whether they can afford a roof over their heads. We’re glad to know this federal funding will go towards those families across Virginia.”

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories