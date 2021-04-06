Senator Warner speaks with local non-profits in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Senator Mark Warner made a stop to the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

Senator Warner went to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley to talk with local non-profits about how they’ve been serving the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. He gave information about how the American Rescue Plan increases the Paycheck Protection Plan to further help non-profits. The PPP offers 7.25 billion dollars total to help non-profits in Virginia.

So far, Virginia businesses have gotten 3.5 billion dollars in forgivable second draw PPP loans.