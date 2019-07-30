Senator Tim Kaine visits migrant facilities in Texas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM)– Senator Tim Kaine condemns the President’s administration after his recent visit to the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Friday, the Senator paid a visit to border patrol stations in El Paso and Clint, Texas. The senator said one of the detention facilities had a maximum capacity of 100 adults but held about 750 detainees in un-air-conditioned spaces. He said some areas even had no running water. While there, he also had the chance with families who had been detained hours before his arrival.

“In many ways these families, they believe in the American dream more than many of us do, because they’re willing to leave their neighborhoods which is tough, undergo a horrible journey often holding the hand of a four, six or seven-year-old and maybe pay some criminal or trafficker to get them to the border,” Kaine said.