Senator Tim Kaine updates his priorities during COVID-19 outbreak

WASHINGTON (WDVM)– Senator Tim Kaine shared an update on Thursday on his work to combat the coronavirus in Virginia.

Kaine discussed his priorities to boost support for front line workers and hospitals as well as providing financial relief for Americans during this critical time. Kaine also mentioned smoothing out implementation issues that can be fixed such as people on social security and disability getting their checks in a timely fashion.

Sen. Tim Kaine, (D) Virginia, “This pandemic should call us to rise above partisanship and figure out ways to do legislation that can gain a big bipartisan consensus, as the first three bills did. We can only get there if we talk to each other, listen to each other, negotiate house to house, party to party, Congress to the White House if we follow the requirements of what we put in place.”

Kaine said he will continue to work on his pillars to help Americans during this global pandemic