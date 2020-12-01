Senator Tim Kaine pushes COVID-19 relief as the holiday season begins

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — With the holiday season here, Senator Tim Kaine is pushing Congress to pass meaningful COVID-19 relief.

Kaine discussed his latest Bipartisan Senate stimulus proposal that is worth about $908 billion. According to Kaine, this will aim to break a months-long partisan impasse over providing emergency federal relief to the U.S Economy.

Senator Tim Kaine said, “We’ve got to do something to protect families, protect the uninsured, provide food aid, state and local government aid. The amount of aid in those categories is not what I think the nation needs right now, but it’s certainly better than going home without a recess without providing relief. I’m encouraged this bipartisan effort, I’ve tried to be helpful on a couple pieces of it and we shouldn’t be going home until we get a deal.”

Officials said the plan discussed by the Bipartisan group is light on details, however, they’re seeking to reach a middle ground on economic issues.